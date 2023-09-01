75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Do veggie choppers make meal prep quicker and easier? We test it

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Tags: morning show hacks, life hack, kitchen, home
Kim DeGiulio tests out this vegetable cutter to see if it saves her time.

DETROIT – I absolutely hate how long it takes to chop all of the vegetables in recipes. I love veggies, but the preparation can sometimes take too long.

That’s where I use this handy gadget.

This handheld speedy chopper saves me so much time and chops food way better than I ever could by hand! It’s also pretty fun to use, not to mention much safer than cutting with a knife.

We’re going back to routine with the hacks that make our lives easier on Local 4 News in the morning at 6 a.m. Starting next week, we’ll be sharing our easy recipes.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Kim on the morning newscast weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m., and frequently doing reports on the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

email