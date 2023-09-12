Tasty Tuesday: Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township

Head over to Mr. G's Chophouse in Macomb County for some delicious food.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township, a classic steakhouse with an eye on elevating your dining experience.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The deal at Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township (56129 Van Dyke Ave) is available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 25% off bottles of wine, 20% off appetizers, $10 burgers and fries, $2 oysters, $2 domestic beers and $75 32 oz Tomahawk steak.

See their online menu here.

