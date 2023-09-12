64º
Tasty Tuesday: Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Head over to Mr. G's Chophouse in Macomb County for some delicious food.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township, a classic steakhouse with an eye on elevating your dining experience.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The deal at Mr. G’s Chophouse in Shelby Township (56129 Van Dyke Ave) is available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 25% off bottles of wine, 20% off appetizers, $10 burgers and fries, $2 oysters, $2 domestic beers and $75 32 oz Tomahawk steak.

See their online menu here.

