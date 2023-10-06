We want to see photos of fall colors changing around you!

It’s officially fall, and that means the leaves around us are officially changing!

While trees look fabulous with their luscious green leaves, the fall is the best time to see the leaves change into the gorgeous orange, brown and red colors.

What’s even better is that it’s great to look at some of the amazing shots that people get of the leaves changing with their cameras. That’s why we want to see the photos you have of the wonderful fall colors!

Even if you live in an area where the leaves don’t change, maybe you’ve been to a part of the country that experiences the joys of fall, or a friend or family member have sent you photos from where they live with the changing leaves. We still want to see the pics!

All you have to do is click on the link below and submit your photos. You’ll also be able to look at other people’s beautiful photos of this special time of year.