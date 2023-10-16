Terrible news: Candy corn no longer Michigan’s most popular Halloween candy

This news has gone from sweet to sour -- and fast.

New candy data has revealed some startling information -- candy corn has been knocked off as Michigan’s most popular Halloween candy. I know, it’s devastating information. Take a few seconds to absorb it. Maybe have a seat, if you’re standing. Or stand up, if you’re sitting. Go for a walk. Take a few deep breaths.

According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is now Michigan’s second most popular Halloween candy. So which candy did the horrible deed?

Starburst.

Yes, Starburst. The candy that people rifle through to look for the one edible version (the pink one) has somehow beat out candy corn, the most glorious Halloween candy of them all.

But it’s not all bad news for our old waxy candy friend. Candy corn has re-entered the top ten candy list nationally, coming in at No. 8 overall.

“After falling off some radars, this classic tri-colored treat has clawed its way back into the top ten. Is it nostalgia, or has Candy Corn found a new generation of admirers?,” CandyStore.com said.

Michigan’s third most popular candy was Butterfinger. That’s fine. I have nothing to say about Butterfinger. It’s just, there.

Let’s just hope candy corn doesn’t go the way of Butterfinger any time soon.