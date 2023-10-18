Annular eclipse photos: Viewers capture jaw-dropping images in Texas

The annular solar eclipse carved a path through Texas, allowing viewers to witness the spectacular astronomical event.
During the peak of the eclipse, viewers saw the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edges of the sun, which is known as annularity.
On Saturday, the partial eclipse began around 10:24 a.m., annularity started at 11:52 a.m., peaked at 11:54 a.m., and ended at 11:56 a.m.
The duration of annularity was only around 4 minutes in San Antonio. The entire eclipse event ended at 1:33 p.m.
Many viewers shared photos and videos of the different stages of the eclipse, shared below. Be sure to give some of these photos a like by clicking the heart icon:
Chuck Miller
I traveled all the way from Albany New York to capture that picture in Pleasanton Texas.
The eclipse not only brought stunning sights in the sky but also brought crescent-shaped shadows on the ground.
Safety first! Viewers also shared photos from watch party events and gatherings with their protective glasses and DIY pinhole boxes.
Furry friends were not excluded from the event either!