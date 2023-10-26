5 Things to do this Halloween weekend in Detroit

With the seasons beginning to change once more, it can be hard for people to adjust without the assistance of those season’s activities. Knowing what to do during these times is important, but what’s even more important is recognizing ways to make change fun.

To get into the fall and halloween spirit we have pulled together a colorful list of activities for you and your family to do this weekend.

Glenore Trails’ haunted forest in Commerce returns for their fourth year, and organizers say that they have developed a new theme this year that’ll provide you and all members of the family an assortment of activities to enjoy for the entire month of October. The event will include arts and crafts for kids, trick or treating, bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and even live music. According to the event details, prices for tickets range from $15 to $25, with group rates ranging from $18 to $22 and children that are 3 and under enter for free.

The DTE Beacon Park Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership are hosting a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film’s release. Organizers say the event is completely free to the public and will include a popcorn vendor, heated tents, and Lumen cocktails and beer. This event will take place at Beacon Park.

If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween early with the whole family, organizers say that Thrills at the Mills at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter is the event for you to be at this Saturday. Organizers say the event will have a dance party, dog activities, a dog costume contest and more. Organizers say that there will also be trunk-or-treating available, but that portion of the event is full. This event is free to the public but a Metroparks daily or annual vehicle pass is required.

Universalist Unitarian Church of Farmington is hosting Treats on the Trail this Sunday. Organizers say this event gives visitors the opportunity to visit more than 20 treat stations along a nature trail. Organizers also say that donuts, cider, and coffee will be featured at the event free of charge. Treats on the Trail starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

The Macomb County Historical Society will be hosting Hallowe’en at the Crocker House this Saturday from 6pm to 10pm. Organizers say the event will feature candlelight tours of the museum, paranormal investigations, seasonal treats and beverages, and more. Tea leaf fortune telling and bonfire folklore and tall tales will also be told during the event according to organizers. The price of admission is $12 for non members, $10 for members and $5 for children.