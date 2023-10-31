34º
Tasty Tuesday: Motz’s Burgers in Southwest Detroit is famous for its freshness

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Top Comment, Business, Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Motz’s Burgers in Southwest Detroit, where they’re known for their fresh meat and ingredients, and delicious burgers, sandwiches, drinks and more.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Motz’s Burgers has two locations, one in Southwest Detroit on Fort Street and one in Redford Township. The Southwest Detroit location is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 10% off your order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Oct. 31, 2023.

Visit their website here.

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

