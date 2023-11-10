45º
Get tickets to Local 4′s Insider+ Thanksgiving parade experience!

Insider+ VIParade Event 2023. (WDIV)

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Downtown Detroit in less than two weeks. We’re excited.

We’re hosting an Insider+ VIParade experience package that includes:

  • ✅ Exclusive access to the Local 4 pre-parade broadcast breakfast (includes buffet and alcoholic drinks)
  • ✅ A special Local 4 gift
  • ✅ Parade grandstand seat (a $70/ticket value)
  • ✅ Downtown Detroit parking access ($25 value)
  • ✅ Behind-the-scenes look at our Morning Show, meet some of your Local 4 favorites
  • ✅ A free year membership of Insider+, a $30 value

We only have 40 spots available for this event -- so get your tickets ASAP. We hope to see you on Thanksgiving morning!

---> CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS NOW

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.