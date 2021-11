Supply chain issues are impacting businesses across the U.S. and the world -- but the impact has arguably been greater on small businesses.

Crain’s small business reporter Jay Davis joins host Devin Scillian on Flashpoint to discuss the kinks in the supply chain, and their impact during the busy holiday shopping season.

Watch the interview in segment three of the Nov. 28, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

