Flashpoint Interview: Clinical psychologist offers advice for dealing with chaos, trauma

Dr. Rockwell urges reconnecting with body and mind

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Amid times of chaos and trauma, it is important to be aware of our physical reaction in addition to our mental reaction, and take steps to respond and realign in a healthy way. This week, clinical psychologist Dr. Donna Rockwell is offering some advice for adults and children dealing with difficult situations.

And the Michigan community of Oxford, and all those affected by the tragic high school shooting, have certainly been thrown into strenuous positions and emotional states that can be hard to navigate.

This week, clinical psychologist Dr. Donna Rockwell is offering some advice for adults and children dealing with difficult situations.

Watch the interview in segment three of the Dec. 12, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

