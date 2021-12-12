36º

Flashpoint 12/12/21: Michigan health care workers pushed to the limit; Healing from school shooting trauma

Devin Scillian, Anchor

DETROIT – Michigan hospitals, doctors and nurses are being pushed to the limit -- can it keep getting worse?

This week on Flashpoint, we’ll talk with a doctor at the University of Michigan who is doing his best to separate fact from fiction.

Also, can you truly heal from a trauma like the one at Oxford High School? Is there a reason to believe we can stop these school shootings? On Sunday, we’ll talk with Scarlett Lewis, who lost her child at Sandy Hook.

