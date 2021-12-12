Flashpoint 12/12/21: Michigan health care workers pushed to the limit; Healing from school shooting trauma

DETROIT – Michigan hospitals, doctors and nurses are being pushed to the limit -- can it keep getting worse?

This week on Flashpoint, we’ll talk with a doctor at the University of Michigan who is doing his best to separate fact from fiction.

Also, can you truly heal from a trauma like the one at Oxford High School? Is there a reason to believe we can stop these school shootings? On Sunday, we’ll talk with Scarlett Lewis, who lost her child at Sandy Hook.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. using the video player below.