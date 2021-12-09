‘If you need help, let us know’: Oxford school board president sends message to students, parents

The superintendent and school board president of Oxford Community Schools reached out to families on Wednesday.

OXFORD, Mich. – The superintendent and school board president of Oxford Community Schools reached out to families on Wednesday.

It has been just over a week since four students were killed and seven other people were injured at Oxford High School. The suspected shooter and his parents are in custody as the investigation against them continues.

The school district declined an offer from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the shooting. Instead, the school will use an outside firm to investigate.

Oxford school board president Tom Donnelly released a new message to families on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the school board, I need you to know we share your frustration,” Tom Donnelly said.

Like many others in the community, board members are still trying to find a way to help.

“I try to tell people, as many as I can, that the district is in triage mode. They have been focused on one thing and one thing only. What is our reaction to what took place, how do we take care of our staff, our administration, how do we take care of our faculty, how do we take care of every worker that we have as well as every student that we have,” Tom Donnelly said.

This week has been one for mourning as visitations and funerals have been held for victims.

Next week will mark some progress as students will be able to return and get their belongings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The school board will hold its first meeting since the shooting.

“At this point we want you to focus on getting help and if you need help, let us know,” Tom Donnelly said.

The school board meeting is set for Tuesday.

Students can pick up their backpacks and other school items Dec. 13 - Dec. 15. Pick up will be held in the Oxford High School North Parking Lot main entrance and items will be organized based on the student’s 5th period class.

