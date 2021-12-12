41º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Mother of Sandy Hook victim talks path forward after school shootings

Mother forms Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation after 6-year-old son killed

Is it possible to heal from a trauma like what happened at Oxford High School in Michigan? Is there any reason to believe an end will come to these shootings? Joining Flashpoint host Devin Scillian is Scarlett Lewis, the mother of a victim in the Sandy Hook shooting, to discuss the path forward.

Joining Flashpoint host Devin Scillian is Scarlett Lewis, the mother of a victim in the Sandy Hook shooting, to discuss the path forward following such tragedies. After her 6-year-old son was killed in the shooting, Lewis founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation to be “part of the solution.”

Watch the interview in segment two of the Dec. 12, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

