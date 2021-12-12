Flashpoint Interview: Mother of Sandy Hook victim talks path forward after school shootings

Is it possible to heal from a trauma like what happened at Oxford High School in Michigan? Is there any reason to believe an end will come to these shootings? Joining Flashpoint host Devin Scillian is Scarlett Lewis, the mother of a victim in the Sandy Hook shooting, to discuss the path forward.

Is there any reason to believe an end will come to these school shootings?

Joining Flashpoint host Devin Scillian is Scarlett Lewis, the mother of a victim in the Sandy Hook shooting, to discuss the path forward following such tragedies. After her 6-year-old son was killed in the shooting, Lewis founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation to be “part of the solution.”

Watch the interview in segment two of the Dec. 12, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

