And as the newly drawn districts survive another legal challenge, can we begin to see what the midterms will look like?

DETROIT – As the newly drawn districts survive another legal challenge, can we begin to see what the midterms will look like?

A roundtable of experts joins us this episode to discuss what the midterm elections might look like this November amid the ongoing pandemic and Michigan’s newly drawn political districts.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Feb. 20, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.