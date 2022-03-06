Flashpoint Interview: Michigan Rep. Slotkin talks war in Ukraine, what US can do

The fighting continues in a war that make sense to no one; well, almost no one. The rest of the world is left to wonder at what President Vladimir Putin wants as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. Yes, of course, we understand he seems to want to reconstruct the old Russia -- but how he plans to one day draw Ukrainians into his empire with this kind of violence and destruction is a mystery. We’re talking with Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who has a history working in intelligence, to get her thoughts on what we can and should do going forward.

Watch the interview in segment one of the March 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

