61º

WEATHER ALERT

Flashpoint

Flashpoint 3/6/22: Russian war rages on in Ukraine; Michigan shifts pandemic response

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Michigan COVID, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News

DETROIT – The fighting continues in a war that make sense to no one; well, almost no one.

The rest of the world is left to wonder at what President Vladimir Putin wants as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. Yes, of course, we understand he seems to want to reconstruct the old Russia -- but how he plans to one day draw Ukrainians into his empire with this kind of violence and destruction is a mystery.

We’re talking with Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who has a history working in intelligence, to get her thoughts on what we can and should do going forward.

And, we arrive at a new spot on the pandemic curve. But, is it as simple as going back to our old normal? Or does a new normal take hold? We’re talking with Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michgian’s chief medical executive, as the state adjusts its pandemic response strategy.

Watch Flashpoint live in the video player below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email