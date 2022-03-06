Flashpoint 3/6/22: Russian war rages on in Ukraine; Michigan shifts pandemic response

DETROIT – The fighting continues in a war that make sense to no one; well, almost no one.

The rest of the world is left to wonder at what President Vladimir Putin wants as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. Yes, of course, we understand he seems to want to reconstruct the old Russia -- but how he plans to one day draw Ukrainians into his empire with this kind of violence and destruction is a mystery.

We’re talking with Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who has a history working in intelligence, to get her thoughts on what we can and should do going forward.

And, we arrive at a new spot on the pandemic curve. But, is it as simple as going back to our old normal? Or does a new normal take hold? We’re talking with Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michgian’s chief medical executive, as the state adjusts its pandemic response strategy.

