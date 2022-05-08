55º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Former Michigan Supreme Court chief justice weighs in on the 1931 abortion law

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Marilyn Kelly, former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, shares her viewpoint on what is happening with the supreme court and what could happen to Michigan.

Marilyn Kelly, former Michigan Supreme Court justice, joins Flashpoint in the height of the Roe V. Wade leak.

Kelly expresses the abortion laws dating back to the mid-1800s and how the Whitmer administration is fighting not to return to these prior laws.

The former chief justice explains why she thinks it’s interesting to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reaction and how the attorney general is stating that they will not defend the 1931 abortion law Michigan once had.

Watch the interview in segment one of the May 1, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

