Flashpoint Interview: The urge to push out menthol cigarettes as it’s doing more harm than good

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corp. Minou Jones chats with us to discuss menthol cigarettes and its effect on the African American community.

Statistics who that 85% of menthol smokers are African Americans. People are gathering together to create a FDA proposal to phasing them out.

Studies have shown methol is the number one killer of African Americans.

Watch the interview in segment three of the May 15, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Read more: FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

