Flashpoint

Flashpoint: Repercussions of another school shooting, 5 GOP Michigan governor candidates failed to file enough valid petition signatures

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Flashpoint: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow discusses her viral speech

DETROIT – On Tuesday, a gunman walked into an elementary school outside San Antonio and killed 19 children and two teachers. This tragedy follows the Oxford High School school shooting that happened in our home state in late November.

We will be discussing how divided the United States is over the topic of school shootings and gun control.

Also, five Michigan Republican candidates for governor failed to file enough nominating signatures that would qualify them for the August primary.

What this means for the republican party and what voters need to know before the August primary.

