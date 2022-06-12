Flashpoint: Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson speaks about Michigan’s primary ballot; What women business owners should be aware of in a post-pandemic world

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters, on Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. Johnson lost a bid to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the first key court decision since election officials found campaign petitions rife with fraudulent signatures.(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

DETROIT – Capitol Hill is always busy, but this week was particularly buzzing with high-profile activity. A day full of gut-wrenching testimony from families and survivors of recent mass shootings. And within hours, the house passed gun control measures that will surely stall in the senate.

The January 6th committee began presenting their evidence in prime time. Laying out a timeline shows a concerted effort to undermine the 2020 election, culminating in the massive crowd storming the capital.

Speaking of which, another wild turn in Michigan’s republican gubernatorial primary when the FBI arrested candidate Ryan Kelley on misdemeanor charges related to his activity at the capitol on January 6. Kelley is one of the republicans on the ballot after half the field was removed due to fraudulent signatures. Businessman Perry Johnson was one of the kicked-off candidates. He’s here this morning to discuss what happened and what’s next.

And from preventing mass shootings to the lingering effects of the pandemic, there are many calls for increased mental health services. We’ll talk to the head of Michigan’s largest community mental health agency about the reality of what’s needed to make a difference.

Also, does the post-pandemic era hold a promise for women building careers in business? A conversation inspired by a Mackinac policy conference panel about women in business.

