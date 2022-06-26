Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. So what does that mean in Michigan now? The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall? We’re sitting down with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss what’s next, after she’s vowed not to enforce the 1931 law if it goes into effect.

Watch the interview in segment one of the June 26, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

