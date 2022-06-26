86º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

Abortion still legal in Michigan due to injunction

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Abortion, Dana Nessel, Michigan Politics, Michigan Elections, Abortion Access, Abortion Rights, Reproductive Rights, Michigan Laws, Legislation, Petition, Michigan, Injunction
The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. So what does that mean in Michigan now? The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall? We’re sitting down with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss what’s next, after she’s vowed not to enforce the 1931 law if it goes into effect.

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade.

So what does that mean in Michigan now?

The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?

We’re sitting down with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss what’s next, after she’s vowed not to enforce the 1931 law if it goes into effect.

Watch the interview in segment one of the June 26, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade: What that means for abortion access in Michigan

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email