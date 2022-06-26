Flashpoint 6/26/22: Michigan AG talks abortion post-Roe; COVID death data concern

DETROIT – The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. So what does that mean in Michigan now?

The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?

We’re sitting down with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel live to discuss what’s next, after she’s vowed not to enforce the 1931 law if it goes into effect.

Also on Flashpoint today, we’re taking a look at how COVID-19 deaths have been higher in Michigan over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months -- and our state is out of step with the rest of the Midwest, and most of the rest of the country, in that distinction.

