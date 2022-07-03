69º

LIVE

Flashpoint

Flashpoint: Latest on the Flint Water Crisis; Danny Fenster speaks about life in a foreign prison

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News and Local 4+

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Michigan COVID, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News, World News, Coronavirus
(Al Goldis, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Michigan’s Supreme Court threw out charges against former Governor Rick Synder and others involved in the Flint Water Crisis. We’re discussing what’s next for the city of Flint.

He was pardoned and freed, but not before spending six months in a Myanmar jail. Journalist and Metro Detroit native Danny Fenster speaks about his life in a foreign prison.

And the topic of climate change. If climate change is going to push people out of some locations, do places like Michigan need to prepare for a lot of company coming our way? We are discussing “climigration” and how it will affect Michigan.

Watch the entire July 2, 2022 Flashpoint episode live in the video player below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email