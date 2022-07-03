Flashpoint: Latest on the Flint Water Crisis; Danny Fenster speaks about life in a foreign prison

DETROIT – Michigan’s Supreme Court threw out charges against former Governor Rick Synder and others involved in the Flint Water Crisis. We’re discussing what’s next for the city of Flint.

He was pardoned and freed, but not before spending six months in a Myanmar jail. Journalist and Metro Detroit native Danny Fenster speaks about his life in a foreign prison.

And the topic of climate change. If climate change is going to push people out of some locations, do places like Michigan need to prepare for a lot of company coming our way? We are discussing “climigration” and how it will affect Michigan.

Watch the entire July 2, 2022 Flashpoint episode live in the video player below.