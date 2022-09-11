Flashpoint: Michigan abortion proposal on November ballot, what you need to know about this year’s Auto Show in the Motor City

DETROIT – A very busy week here at Local4 and Metro Detroit.

Local4 along with the Detroit News put out the results of a new poll. We had the decisions on the abortion amendment as well as a voting access proposal. Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News Nolan Finley and CEO of Focus Hope Portia Roberson join Flashpoint to discuss the data we pulled.

Below are the two polls from both outlets:

Poll: How Michigan voters feel about abortion, overturning Roe, possible ballot proposal

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion

Also, there’s a new COVID-19 booster now available. Where are we on the COVID-19 spectrum? Flashpoint is joined by Dr. James Baker from the University of Michigan to discuss where we are in the pandemic.

And the world’s auto press is arriving this week as the North American International Auto Show opens to the public. We are diving into the new concept of having the show in the fall and the majority of its action to be outside.

You can view the September 11, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.