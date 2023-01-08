Flashpoint: Debbie Stabenow discusses her decision to not run for re-election; Heat is on for Detroit Lions

DETROIT – In a week of historic turmoil in the United States House, news comes from the other side of the Capitol. Senator Debbie Stabenow will be on Flashpoint to talk about her decision not to run again. And Lions fans have begged for the team to play in big, meaningful games late in the season.

We’ll only be waiting until the late afternoon for the game between the Rams and the Seahawks, and every Lions fan is a Rams fan today.

Bernie Smilowitz and Jamie Edmonds will be coming to us from Lambeau Field as we get you set for kickoff in a game that could have it all on the line.

And a little later on, the guy who will call the game, Mike Tirico will join me to talk about the old school showdown between the Lions and Packers. It is about to be a very dramatic week in the NFL.

Also, just a few weeks ago a rumor was running around that Senator Debbie Stabenow might not run for re-election in 2024. If you didn’t hear that rumor, it’s because it really didn’t feel to have much truth to it. A source assured me in the know that she fully intended to run for another term. But then, pretty much out of nowhere on Thursday, Michigan’s senior senator said yes, her fourth term will be her last. She was the first woman to win a senate seat in Michigan and she has become a very strong voice in the senate, third in the chain of command, and particularly influential on agriculture. So Michigan will lose another prominent leader in Washington. But back here, the scramble is on. There really isn’t much time to play hard to get given the kind of money it takes to wage a senate campaign in this day and age.

Democrats like Debbie Dingell, Elissa Slotkin and Jocelyn Benson got immediate talk -- so did new Michigander Pete Buttigieg. And certainly, republicans would love to swing that seat their way and names like Peter Meijer, John James, Perry Johnson and Kevin Rinke surfaced pretty quickly. This morning, we’ll be talking with Senator Stabenow about her decision and about what she still wants to do before departing. She’s up first this morning on flashpoint.

