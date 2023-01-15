Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans

DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.

This past week, the Detroit Regional Chamber hosted a one-day Detroit policy conference. Among a long list of topics up for discussion was an old one that has new life and new relevance. Are we building a downtown that is as inclusive as it can be?

District Detroit is trying to get back on track with the residential plans we were promised so long ago — and this week, the downtown development authority got into a pretty heated debate over the lower-income housing portions of those plans and how much billionaires should be subsidized for their massive projects. We’re going to talk about that this morning with the City of Detroit’s Planning and Development Director Antoine Bryant who spoke at the policy conference this week.

Also today — we’re delighted to have Judge Timothy Kenny on Flashpoint. He’s the Wayne County circuit chief judge who heard a lot of claims of voter fraud and malfeasance, claims that still linger like zombies despite being turned aside again and again. Judge Kenny is now newly retired and free to talk about that — and the state of our local justice system.

You can view the January 15, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.