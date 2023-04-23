Flashpoint: Detroit’s plan to combat violent crime, what’s next in Lansing

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Some April snow this week put the chill in those summer temps, but it was the warm weather that factored into spikes of violence that we saw play out in the city of Detroit.

Detroit police chief James White has announced new deployments of resources to curb gun violence downtown as well as in the neighborhoods. He’ll be here with me to talk about it.

Plus no rest in Lansing where Democrats in the majority are wrapping up a three month legislative blitz. The last gun safety bills are heading to the governor’s desk. It’s a seismic shift in policies, so what is next? We’ll get to it with our roundtable this week.

The youth vote across the country this past election was big, but it was the biggest here in Michigan. We saw the lines at Michigan State and the University of Michigan on election night, but now that we have the stats to back it up. I’ll catch up with Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum about the trends she’s seeing and the misinformation that’s still out there about voting.

You can view the April 23, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.