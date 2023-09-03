Flashpoint: Michigan marijuana businesses blooming, UAW contract deadline nears -- and more

FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The Health and Human Services Department has recommended removing marijuana from a category of drugs deemed to have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. The agency advised moving pot from that Schedule I group to the less tightly regulated Schedule III. The decision is up to the Drug Enforcement Administration. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

DETROIT – The labor movement has arrived at a few critical moments recently -- from the writers and actors striking in Hollywood to the UAW workers who overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if it comes to that with the Big Three.

UAW President Shawn Fain seems more than ready for a fight and we’re about two weeks from the deadline for a deal. So we watch, and we wait.

We’re going to talk about Gov. Whitmer’s plans for the fall -- a pretty critical time frame for her given the possibility that November could usher in the end of the Democratic majority in Lansing. We’ll also talk about a very strange memo that has surfaced, one from a consultant to the governor’s energy advisory, alerting her to the seriousness of a lead problem in Benton Harbor. But the memo used Greek letters, apparently to avoid disclosure in public records reporting.

Also, Michigan is now the top marijuana market in the country. That followed a series of other headlines, like worries over the fact that even as marijuana keeps getting stronger and stronger, it remains very unregulated. And what about medical marijuana? Is that really a thing in a state that legalizes it for recreational purposes?

