Flashpoint: What’s next after UAW and Ford reach tentative agreement

LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 16: Striking United Auto Workers members picket at the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly plant for the fifth week of the strike on October 16, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. The UAW and GM reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract today that could end the longest UAW strike since 1970. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – After 41 days, the United Auto Workers and Ford clawed their way to an agreement, but is it enough to get the green light? And does it point the way for General Motors and Stellantis?

The National Ford Council is gathering to look over the specifics of the deal, and then, after they weigh in, it will be up to the rank and file to ratify it. But that’s just a third of the pie. Now, in the old days of pattern bargaining, the other two automakers would have a template to follow. But nothing about this process has been typical, so we’ll have to wait and see.

And after two weeks of Congressional paralysis, we again have a speaker of the house. So, how likely is a government shutdown now? Mike Johnson is the least experienced speaker to take over the gavel in more than 100 years -- and he takes over in a very challenging time. What should we expect from this new edition of the American Congress?

