Flashpoint

Flashpoint 7/14/19: Considering reparations for slavery; upcoming presidential debate in Detroit

By Devin Scillian - Anchor, Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint: 

With the Democrats closing in on their debate date in Detroit, a topic that has long struggled to reach the center of the table keeps drawing more discussion. 

The word is reparations. Should there be a kind of settlement for slavery? If so, how could it possibly work? 

Guests discussed these topics and more on Flashpoint Sunday. 

Segment One: 

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of The Detroit News; Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET; Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: Hope and Chastity Pratt, reporter, Bridge Magazine. 

Segment Two: 

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP. 

Segment Three: 

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode with Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP

 

