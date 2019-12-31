6 Metro Detroit restaurants take home 2019 Tasty Awards
Ah, another year, another edition of the Tasty Awards!
This year, six restaurants took home awards for the 2019 Tasty Awards, showcasing the best of Brandon Roux’s Tasty Tuesday on Local 4 News Today. Members of the Local 4 News Today team picked their favorites.
This year’s winners are:
- Rhonda Walker’s: COOP Caribbean Fusion in Detroit.
- Kim DeGiulio’s: L.A. Bistro in Dearborn.
- Evrod Cassimy’s: PizzaPapalis.
- Jason Carr’s: Tania’s Pizza in Royal Oak.
- Paul Gross picked: The Lobster Food Truck.
- Brandon Roux: Marko’s Cozy Diner in Redford Township
