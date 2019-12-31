32ºF

6 Metro Detroit restaurants take home 2019 Tasty Awards

Tags: Morning, Tasty Tuesday, Local 4 News Today

Ah, another year, another edition of the Tasty Awards!

This year, six restaurants took home awards for the 2019 Tasty Awards, showcasing the best of Brandon Roux’s Tasty Tuesday on Local 4 News Today. Members of the Local 4 News Today team picked their favorites.

This year’s winners are:

Watch the full awards in the video player above. Take a look back at all of the Tasty Tuesday segments here.

