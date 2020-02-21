16ºF

National Margarita Day 2020: List of best deals and freebies on Feb. 22

National Margarita Day is on Saturday, Feb. 22, and we’ve got you covered on the best deals to celebrate.

Here’s a look at the best deals and freebies (via Offers.com):

Abuelo’s: On Feb. 22, Abuelo’s will be serving its popular El Jefe margarita for $2 less. Plus, for every Cerveza Rita, El Jefe, Platinum Hand Shaken and Skinny Margarita sold, the restaurant will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to over 200,000 children in America.

Bahama Breeze: Try their new coconut pineapple margarita for $8.99. It’s a blend of Sauza Silver, cream of coconut, pineapple and lime juices. You can also get their Classic Margaritas for just $2.22 on Feb. 22.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Try their featured Blood Orange Margarita El Jimador Tequila hand-shaken with blood orange puree, fresh lime and agave.

Cantina Laredo: On National Margarita Day, you’ll be able to purchase $5 Casa ’Ritas made with Blanco Tequila, Cointreau and fresh squeezed lemon and lime juices.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Get $6 margaritas during happy hour Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday.

Chili’s: The restaurant will be serving three premium margaritas for just $5 each on Feb. 22. You’ll be able to choose from the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita.

Chuy’s: On National Margarita Day, you’ll be able to make any regular house or frozen rita a grande for just $2. Plus, you’ll be able to keep the keep the commemorative cup. For more information, go here.

Cyclone Anaya’s: The restaurant will be offering $7 house jumbo margaritas on National Margarita Day.

El Chico: The restaurant will be serving $3 house margaritas on National Margarita Day.

El Fenix: Original margaritas will be served during happy hour from Monday to Friday for $3.49.

Genghis Grill: $5 signature frozen or on the rocks margaritas and $1 flavor toppers will be on the menu on National Margarita Day.

Hurricane Grill & Wing: Get $3 house margaritas on National Margarita Day.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: On Feb. 22, you’ll be able to enjoy the following deals: $6 flavored margaritas, $10 20oz blackberry sage infused margarita and $5 hornitos shots.

Margaritaville Restaurant: Enter their Margarita Madness Giveaway Grand Prize to win a Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker with salt rimmer and serving tray and a $100 Margaritaville gift card.

Max & Erma’s: On Wednesdays, get $3 Max’s Margaritas.

Miller’s Ale House: Enjoy $2.22 house margaritas on National Margarita Day. Upgrade to Patrón Silver for just $2 more.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: On Feb. 22, the restaurant will be offering House Cuervo Margaritas and Cocktails for $4.99.

O’Charley’s: Enjoy $4 House Margaritas all day, every day.

Olive Garden: You can get $5 watermelon margaritas every day. And for an added cost you can get an Italian Margarita, Frozen Blackberry-Pineapple, Frozen Strawberry-Mango and Passionfruit Moscato Margarita.

On The Border: Go get yourself a grande margarita for just $5. The deal is valid through Feb. 22. Plus, get $2 frozen or on the rocks ’ritas and 99-cent Meltdowns.

Rosa Mexicano: Get free guacamole when you purchase a margarita. Valid Feb. 22 only.

Taco Cabana: On Feb. 22, you’ll be able to enjoy “$2 margaritas” all day long. Plus, every day, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get $2 happy hour margaritas.

Target: The retail giant is selling everything you need to make yourself a homemade margarita, from mixes to glasses to concoction makers. Use this coupon to get $5 off when you spend $50.

Tony Roma’s: From Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, get $4 Classic Romaritas.

Twin Peaks: Get $4 Well Margaritas on Feb. 21 and $6 Peaks Margaritas on Feb. 22.

Walmart Grocery: Order everything you need to enjoy margaritas at home, including chips, salsa and mixes. New customers get $10 off orders over $50.

Disclaimer: Please read all coupon details and call your local restaurant to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.

