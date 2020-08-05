Thomason International Inc voluntarily recalls onions for possible salmonella

California-based Thomason International Inc. voluntarily recalled its red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions for possible risk of salmonella, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced Wednesday.

According to an Aug. 1 recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a multi-state salmonella outbreak may be linked to the vegetable. However, there is no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment identified. The FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination .

Nearly 400 illnesses were reported in more than 30 states. Twenty-three of those illnesses were reported in Michigan.

The onions were distributed in all 50 states, District of Columbia and Canada. The recall included all Thomason onions shipped since May 1 and distributed in 5-to-50 pound cartons, in bulk and 2-to-50-pound mesh sacks under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are advised not to eat, sell or serve the onions from Thomson International Inc. or any product containing such onions.

“If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it and should throw it out,” the notice read.

Consumers are advised to discard the items and disinfect any surfaces that came into contact with the onions.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Kim Earnshaw at 661-845-1111

