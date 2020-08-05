ALDI frozen dessert recalled for undeclared cashew allergen

A vegan frozen dessert has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for potentially containing an undisclosed cashew allergen.

As of July 31 the FDA has recalled non-dairy frozen desserts by the brand Earth Grown because they may contain an undeclared cashew allergen.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews should not consume the following recalled products, as they may cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction:

organized by name, size, product code and best by date(s) listed on the product

Earth Grown Mocha Fudge Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert; 16-oz/Pint; 4099100002836; best by 07-29-2021 or 7-30-2021

Earth Grown Chocolate Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert; 16-oz/Pint; 4099100002850; best by 07-26-2021 or 7-27-2021

Earth Grown Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert; 16-oz/Pint; 4099100002843; best by 07-27-2021, 07-28-2021 or 07-29-2021

The products were available for sale at ALDI stores across the country. They were also available for purchase using the grocery delivery service Instacart.

Individuals are asked to return the products to their place of purchase for a refund.

Officials say the recalled products will be removed from ALDI stores and the company is conducting a review of their allergen controls.

There has been one report of an allergic reaction to the product as of July 31, officials said.

Anyone with questions can contact customer service at 800-776-7076 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Consumers may contact Customer Contact at 800-776-7076 Monday through Friday from 8a-5p ET.

Click here to see the full recall notice from the FDA.

More: National News