No, yeah, we’re going to try Bell’s new Midwest-inspired beer

You’re for sure going to have to try Bell’s new beer with a polite Midwestern name: “No, Yeah.”

The West Michigan-based brewery announced a new Golden Ale, a year-round release that will begin shipping next week in Michigan and in surrounding Midwest states.

Bell’s says the beer is a lighter craft beer with a slightly sweet flavor profile. It has an ABV of 4.5%.

“We saw an opportunity with our core offerings, part of a growing market, but also a niche that’s near and dear to us as proud Midwesterners,” Larry Bell, president and founder said. This beer will appeal to those who are looking for another alternative to higher ABV beers, something that is crisp and refreshing and not too hoppy.”

The “No, Yeah” name is an ode to some polite Midwestern slang. Phrases like “ope”, " ‘scuse me” and “let me sneak past ya” are all part of the beer’s packaging and marketing campaign.

No, Yeah will be available to purchase at the Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo on Jan. 18.

Midwestern-ese explained: