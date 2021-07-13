National French Fry Day 2021: Where to find free fries in Metro Detroit

It’s National French Fry Day and we’ve got your deals to help celebrate!

Here are some of the free fry giveaways and discounts around Metro Detroit on National Fry Day (July 13):

Wendy’s: Get a free large order of fries with a purchase made through the Wendy’s app.

McDonald’s: Order through the McDonald’s app and opt-in to its rewards program to claim your free order of fries.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a free small order of fries and small beverage when you sign up for the promo club and buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

Red Robin: As always, you can get free, unlimited refills on bottomless fries.

Wayback Burgers: Wayback Burgers will give customers a free side order of French fries with any burger or sandwich ordered through the app on July 13.

Smash Burger: Offering all regular size of Smash Fries for $1 with the purchase of any burger or sandwich on July 13.

Checkers and Rally’s: Offering $1 any size fries deal on July 13, with proceeds from sales donated to No Kid Hungry up to $100K.