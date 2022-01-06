Taco Bell launches $10 taco subscription service: What it includes

IRVINE, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

If you can’t go a day without a taco, there’s a new subscription service with your name on it.

Taco Bell, the global fast food chain, has launched a new taco subscription service called the “Taco Lover’s Pass,” for $10 per month, through the Taco Bell mobile app.

The Taco Lover’s Pass allows very hungry people to redeem one of seven Taco Bell tacos per day for 30 consecutive days at participating U.S. locations, all for the price of $10. The tacos included are: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos, Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

You can subscribe by downloading the Taco Bell app on a mobile device. Here’s the fine print:

Taco Bell Rewards members are eligible to purchase a Taco Lover’s Pass (the “Pass”), which allows the holder to redeem up to one (1) qualifying taco per day, for up to 30 consecutive days beginning on the date of Pass purchase. Pass price may vary by the pickup location you select. Redemptions must be made via the Taco Bell Mobile App for in-restaurant pickup at a participating location. While supplies last. Substitutions may incur an upcharge. Terms and conditions apply; see tacobell.com/taco-lovers-pass

