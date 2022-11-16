Clawson restaurant Pumachug closes its doors permanently

CLAWSON, Mich. – A gastropub pub that opened during the pandemic in Clawson has closed its doors for good.

Pumachug, a restaurant off East 14 Mile Road that specialized in wood-fired pizzas and craft beer, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We want to thank our community and our guests for supporting us over the last couple of years. We love you and hope you made some great memories with us over that time,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, Pumachug has closed its doors permanently.”

Pumachug in Clawson (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The restaurant acknowledged that there are Thanksgiving dinner orders that they have to fulfill, and Pumachug staff will reach out to the customers that ordered.

The name Pumachug is after the sounds that a sawmill and cider mill on 14 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue would make. The sound became one of the nicknames of the Clawson area, according to the restaurant.