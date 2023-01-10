Celebrate David Bowie with themed pierogi from this Detroit company this January

DETROIT – Don’t feel as if you are “under pressure” to celebrate David Bowie’s birthday month with Bowie-inspired pierogi, but if you did, you wouldn’t be disappointed.

Pietrzyk Pierogi, a pierogi company out of Detroit, will be honoring the Starman with five different flavors inspired by some of Bowie’s greatest hits. There will also be three sides that complement the Polish treat that have fun names like “Diamond Kielbasa Dog,” “Hunky Dory Chicken and Dumpling” and “Aladdin Sane Zapiekanie.”

Their pierogi are available for $16 a dozen while supplies last. The Bowie-themed pierogi are sold frozen and can be found exclusively at the Pietrzyk Pierogi storefront in Eastern Market.

On Jan. 26 from 4-8 p.m., there will be a Bowie pop-up at Urbanrest Brewing Company to celebrate the late pop musician.