Eastern Market Brewery Co. releases 2 different flavored paczki beers for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – Eastern Market Brewery Co.’s paczki beer is back just in time for Fat Tuesday.

Craft beer lovers can rejoice as there will be two flavors of the paczki beer made with real fruit and vanilla cream.

According to the Detroit brewery, they have doubled their production and are still anticipating that they will sell out.

Starting at noon on Feb. 1, customers who pre-order the beer can pick up a 4-pack of the raspberry and blueberry beers. The four packs of the cans run $18. The beers are limited to one case per person per flavor.

The two flavors will be available to anyone who didn’t pre-order on Feb. 2 through Feb. 17.

