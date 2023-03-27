41º

Food

Chef shows off southern fusion menu before hosting Detroit pop-ups this summer

Arrie Restaurant and Lounge will host events in Metro Detroit

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Utica
DETROIT – The chef and curator of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge joined Local 4 to show off some of the staples that’ll be on their pop-up menu this summer.

Chef Devante Burnley showed off his skills to create a southern fusion menu. The menu consists of a creole version of mussels, fried green tomato soup, a sweet potato Creme Brulee and many other dishes.

The chef stated that the goal is to build a brick-and-mortar in the Motor City by 2024. The mission of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge is to help change the narrative about the representation of southern cruising and black-owned dining establishments.

Burnley will be all over Metro Detroit. Check out the Arrie Restaurant and Lounge pop-up information below.

2023 pop-up schedule:

  • April -- The Shelby in Detroit
  • May -- The Highlands in Detroit
  • June -- Petty Cash in Detroit
  • July -- Host Utica in Utica
  • July -- The Monarch Club in Detroit
  • August -- Willis Show Bar in Detroit

Check out the pop-up menu below:

Watch our segments with Burnley below:

