Chef shows off southern fusion menu before hosting Detroit pop-ups this summer

DETROIT – The chef and curator of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge joined Local 4 to show off some of the staples that’ll be on their pop-up menu this summer.

Chef Devante Burnley showed off his skills to create a southern fusion menu. The menu consists of a creole version of mussels, fried green tomato soup, a sweet potato Creme Brulee and many other dishes.

The chef stated that the goal is to build a brick-and-mortar in the Motor City by 2024. The mission of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge is to help change the narrative about the representation of southern cruising and black-owned dining establishments.

“My goal with Arrie is to not only offer and amazing dining experience but also educate in the process.” Chef Devant Burnley, Arrie Restaurant and Lounge

Burnley will be all over Metro Detroit. Check out the Arrie Restaurant and Lounge pop-up information below.

2023 pop-up schedule:

April -- The Shelby in Detroit

May -- The Highlands in Detroit

June -- Petty Cash in Detroit

July -- Host Utica in Utica

July -- The Monarch Club in Detroit

August -- Willis Show Bar in Detroit

Check out the pop-up menu below:

Watch our segments with Burnley below: