Chef shows off southern fusion menu before hosting Detroit pop-ups this summer

DETROIT – The chef and curator of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge joined Local 4 to show off some of the staples that’ll be on their pop-up menu this summer.
Chef Devante Burnley showed off his skills to create a southern fusion menu. The menu consists of a creole version of mussels, fried green tomato soup, a sweet potato Creme Brulee and many other dishes.
The chef stated that the goal is to build a brick-and-mortar in the Motor City by 2024. The mission of Arrie Restaurant and Lounge is to help change the narrative about the representation of southern cruising and black-owned dining establishments.
Burnley will be all over Metro Detroit. Check out the Arrie Restaurant and Lounge pop-up information below.
2023 pop-up schedule:
- April -- The Shelby in Detroit
- May -- The Highlands in Detroit
- June -- Petty Cash in Detroit
- July -- Host Utica in Utica
- July -- The Monarch Club in Detroit
- August -- Willis Show Bar in Detroit
Check out the pop-up menu below:
Watch our segments with Burnley below: