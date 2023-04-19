2 new restaurants offering Asian-fusion cuisine in Downtown Detroit to open this summer

DETROIT – There are a couple of new restaurant concepts making their way to Downtown Detroit this summer.

Elia Group has announced the opening of Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar, both set to open in July.

The restaurants will be located in the 511 Woodward Avenue building downtown. Their mission: to provide luxurious dining experiences.

The two are separate restaurants that will showcase Asian cuisine.

Experience Zuzu will feature dishes influenced by centuries-old cooking traditions. The menu will include hand-rolled sushi, wok-fired specialties, and exclusive dishes from their charcoal oven and wood-fired grill. In addition to a full bar, Zuzu will feature bespoke cocktails, premium bottle service, and a specially-sourced selection of sake, champagne, and wine.

The restaurant will also have an outdoor patio that’ll run along Woodward Avenue.

Experience Zuzu + Upstairs Bar (Elia Group)

The Upstairs Bar, located on the second floor, will offer small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails. The bar’s layout consists of a lounge and techno club.

The two new dining venues will create 150 jobs in Downtown Detroit.

Experience Zuzu + Upstairs Bar (Elia Group)

“An incredible amount of thought went into creating Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar,” said the founder and CEO of Elia Group, Zaid Elia. “Along with iCrave, a world-renowned design firm, we curated a space to create a totally immersive and unforgettable iconic experience for our guests, unlike any other in downtown Detroit or even the Midwest.”

Hours of operation have not yet been announced.