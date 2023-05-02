Caribou Coffee heading back to Michigan after 10 year hiatus

A coffee chain that hasn’t served Michiganders their cup of joe for 10 years is making its way back to the Mitten.

Caribou Coffee has announced that the franchise will be opening more than 300 new locations throughout the United States. Michigan is set to have over 50 cafes open up across the state. The coffee franchise will work with Manna Development Group to plan where these new cafes will open within Michigan.

Currently, the closest Caribou Coffee to Detroit is in Findlay, Ohio.

The coffee franchise closed its Michigan doors in 2013 after reports that a German holding company purchased Caribou Coffee for $325 million.

Last spring, Caribou Coffee announced the signing of its first multi-unit development agreement for locations in Ohio. The midwest state is working with a restaurant company to open 60 locations.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said President and CEO of Caribou Coffee John Butcher in a statement. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”

As of 2023, Caribou Coffee reported they have 750 coffeehouses worldwide. The coffee franchise was founded in 1992 in Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis.