Limited edition peach-flavored lager hits Michigan shelves just in time for summer

The “ultimate sip of the summer” is here, and it is a peach-flavored lager.

Busch Light has announced the release of a limited edition peach-flavored light lager, which is now available for consumers.

The lager follows the Busch Light Apple lager, which retired last year after being in the market since 2020.

The beer will be available in 12, 24, and 30 packs of 12oz. cans, as well as 25oz. cans. It is stated that the ABV of the new fruity flavor is 4.1%.

Busch Light anticipates that this lager will become the “ultimate sip of the summer.”

The beer is set to be sold in 37 states until it sells out.

Here are the states that will have participating retailers selling the new beer:

AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TS, UT, VA, WA, WV, WI, and WY

According to the beer’s untappd profile, within a day, there have been 2,299 ratings. So far, the lager is rated a 3.5 out of 5.

Busch has been around since 1955 and began as Busch Bavarian. The company has evolved since then, releasing many classics such as Busch, Busch Ice, Busch Light, and Busch NA.

