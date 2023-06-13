Semi truck loaded with empty beer kegs crashes, caught on fire after speeding on I-94

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi truck hauling empty beer kegs was involved in a crash that temporarily closed I-94 westbound in Washtenaw County.

Officials reported that the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Jackson Avenue in Scio Township.

Police say the semi truck was driving too fast for a curve, lost control, ran off the road, and then caught on fire.

There are no reported injuries from the crash. Crews worked to clean up the debris from the collision as W/B I-94 remained closed.

Update: Crash Preliminary investigation shows semi-truck driving to fast for curve, lost control, ran off the road and caught fire. Crews are working to clean up the crash. W/B I-94 remains closed. pic.twitter.com/kKMsruY1Uy — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 13, 2023

