62º

Local News

Semi truck loaded with empty beer kegs crashes, caught on fire after speeding on I-94

Crash took place Tuesday morning

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Washtenaw County, Scio Township
Crash in Scio Township (Michigan State Police)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi truck hauling empty beer kegs was involved in a crash that temporarily closed I-94 westbound in Washtenaw County.

Officials reported that the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Jackson Avenue in Scio Township.

Police say the semi truck was driving too fast for a curve, lost control, ran off the road, and then caught on fire.

There are no reported injuries from the crash. Crews worked to clean up the debris from the collision as W/B I-94 remained closed.

Other Washtenaw County news making headlines

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter