Little Caesars announces return of fan-favorite pizza

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza (Hand-out, Little Caesars Pizza)

Little Caesars is bringing back a classic.

The Detroit-based global pizza chain announced the return of its fan-favorite stuffed crust pizza, with one “enhancement.”

The one difference for the reboot is the crust, which now comes brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese.

“This addition takes the beloved stuffed crust experience to new heights, creating a fusion of flavors that’s genuinely a dream come true for pizza enthusiasts everywhere. A reimagined classic that’s set to tantalize taste buds,” said Little Caesars.

Stuffed crust pizza is already available now at participating Little Caesars locations.

