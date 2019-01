LIVONIA, Mich. - A popular Metro Detroit burger joint will celebrate its 60-year anniversary next month.

Bates Hamburgers has been serving Livonia and Farmington Hills since 1959, according to its website. The business is family owned and run.

The anniversary event is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 14, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Bates Hamburgers location in Livonia.

The restaurant earned the 10th spot on WDIV's top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit in 2017.

Location: 33406 5 Mile Road, Livonia