Hamtramck chocolate confectioner Bon Bon Bon opens Midtown storefront

The Hamtramck-based chocolate makers will now be selling in Midtown. (Facebook/@bonbonbonchocolate)

DETROIT - Metro Detroit's favorite chocolatier, Alexandra Clark, has opened the doors of her third storefront in Midtown on Canfield Street nestled among fellow favorites like Jolly Pumpkin and Third Man Records.

Since the Bon Bon Bon's founding in the back of a diner in Hamtramck, it's expanded to two locations, the manufactory in Hamtramck, a posting in the Chrysler House on Griswold and now at third where Detroiters can nick their sweet tooth at 441 W. Canfield St.

Along with fan favorites like the Cherry Lux bon bon and seasonal flavors like Cider and Donuts, Midtown visitors will find an exclusive item: Bon Bon Bon earrings. The stark-red accessory are perfect for anyone looking to rep the brand in a grand fashion.

Exclusive to Midtown, in a limited amount, SUPER CUTIE BON earrings! @laserraysdetroit cut them out and we assembled them. Get ‘em for $15! Posted by Bon Bon Bon on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Bon Bon Bon's Midtown showroom hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.