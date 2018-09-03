Here is how to score free Chick-fil-A throughout September

Do you have the new Chick-fil-A mobile app or have a Chick-fil-A account? If not, you should probably create an account or download the app, because you will be missing out on free chicken nuggets!

The free chicken nuggets deal is good for the eight-count of regular or grilled chicken nuggets at all locations nationwide through Sept. 29. All you have to do is download the restaurant's new app or sign up for a Chick-fil-A account.

And thanks to Chick-fil-A's new mobile app, you earn points with every purchase. Once you accumulate enough points, you earn even more free food.

Enjoy!

