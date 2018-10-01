The deals you need to know for National Pizza Month

Today is Oct. 1, and that means it is the beginning on National Pizza Month.

That's right, folks -- 31 straight days dedicated to pizza. And your favorite pizza joint is (probably) celebrating with deals all month long.

The potential is there for you to cash in on those deals and consume pizza for days -- 31 days to be exact.

Here are the delicious deals.

Hungry Howie's

From now until Oct. 30, Hungry Howie's is giving away a medium one-topping pizza for just $1. All you have to do is order a large one-topping pizza first.

And for the 10th year in a row, Hungry Howie's is also donating money as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every pizza purchase, Hungry Howie's donates a portion of the earnings to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Domino's

Order two items or more from Domino's mix and match promotion, and each item will be $5.99. Items on the mix and match promotion include pizza, pasta, boneless chicken wings and more.

Pizza Hut

The official pizza of the NFL is doing things a bit different this month, with a new deal every week.

This week, from Oct. 1-7, you can get 35 percent off any purchase with the online code "35OFFPIZZAMONTH."

From Oct. 8-14, use the promo code "BREADSTICKS2018" for free breadsticks with the purchase of a medium or large pizza. Then from Oct. 15-21, you can get a free dessert or side with the code "DESSERTSOCT." Finally, from Oct. 22-28, use the promo code "20OFFPIZZAMONTH" to take 20 percent off any pizza.

Papa John's

For just $22, you can get a large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza from Papa John's.

